Nine weeks of roadworks on A45 between Rushden Lakes and Raunds

Drivers face nine weeks of roadworks on the A45 between Rushden Lakes and Raunds.

Highways England will be carrying out landscape improvement work along the A45 between Rushden Lakes and the roundabout for Raunds.

The work will involve thinning of existing woodland trees and shrubs, with bramble and weed control, and new tree, shrub and grassland planting as well as installation of bat and bird boxes.

It will start on January 15 for approximately nine weeks.

To carry this out safely, work will be carried out in phases, using a mixture of overnight lane closures with a 50mph temporary speed limit and a full road closure from 8pm to 6am Monday to Friday.

Some work will be undertaken off network during the daytime with access from laybys which will be closed for the duration of the work.

The provisional dates for these phases are as follows:

Rushden to Chowns Mill roundabout:

- Northbound lane one closure and 50mph temp speed limit (January 15 to January 25)

- Southbound lane one closure and 50mph temp speed limit (January 25 to January 31)

Chowns Mill to Stanwick roundabout:

- Northbound lane one closure and 50mph temp speed limit (January 31 to February 7}

- Station Road closure (February 5 to February 9)

Stanwick roundabout to Raunds roundabout:

- Full closure (February 7 to February 14)

- Layby closure for off network work (February 7 to March 12)

During the full closures, there will be fully signed diversion routes using the A14 and A6 while maintaining access to Stanwick via the A45.

Outside of working hours the A45 will be open as normal.

A letter sent out by Rachael Langfield, the scheme project manager for Highways England, said: “I apologise for any disruption this may cause you.

“Please note that all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

“We will do our very best to complete the work as quickly as possible, keeping disturbances and noise to a minimum.”

Anyone who has questions about the work can contact the Highways England customer contact line on 0300 1235000 or send an email to info@highwaysengland.co.uk marked for the attention of East Midlands Asset Delivery.