Nine more drivers charged with drink-driving by Northamptonshire Police

Northamptonshire Police have charged more motorists with driving over the limit as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the Christmas period.

Nine drivers have been charged with drink-driving over three days, from Friday, December 14 to Sunday, December 16, as the Christmas campaign gets into its second week.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Northamptonshire Police would name all those charged with being over the prescribed limit as part of their annual campaign.

Now the force has published the details of those people who have been charged on their website and publicised it on their social media platforms.

The list includes the following drivers who have been charged with driving while over the prescribed limit and will appear in court to face those charges:

The following driver was charged on Friday, December 14:

Jamie Sharp, 24, of Minerva Way, Wellingborough.

The following drivers were charged on Saturday, December 15:

Simon Towler, 34, of Westfield Avenue, Rushden; Victoria Fitzmartin, 35, of Ecton Park Road, Northampton; Derek Lemon, 71, of Rookery Lane, Northampton; Andrew Faulkner, 28, of Wappenham Road, Towcester; Abisola Ogebule, 48, of Lombardy Court, Northampton; Constantin Marin, 29, of Delapre Street, Northampton.

The following drivers were charged on Sunday, December 16:

Anne Carter, 43, of Crow Lane, Northampton; Tara Whelan, 33, of Allen Road, Finedon.

In addition, three drivers were arrested for failing a roadside drug test, pending the result of blood tests.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.