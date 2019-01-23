Nightlight boss steps back from her role running Corby charity

Trustees at one of Corby’s highest-profile charities have offered their backing to their under-fire chief executive, who has temporarily stepped back from her role, it has been confirmed.

Nightlight, which runs a shelter for the town’s homeless people in the former police station, is headed-up by chief executive Nicola Pell.

In recent weeks she has faced a barrage of criticism on local social media groups amid accusations of wrongdoing.

Last night, Ms Pell and the trustees of the charity issued a joint statement which confirms that she will be taking a break from her role but that she has not resigned - as had been rumoured yesterday.

The statement said: “Corby Nightlight and Nicola Pell have not parted company. Nicola has been the subject of much rumour and speculation over the last few weeks.

The charity is currently based in the former Corby police station

“Both she and the Trustee Board need to consider matters. It has been agreed that Nicola will take a step back from the running of the shelter. This gives all parties the time and space for reflection.

“Nicola Pell has been at the forefront of Corby Nightlight for a number of years, throughout the time she has been an unpaid volunteer.

“The shelter at the Old Police Station is up and running, we are currently sheltering 35 people.

“There are countless others that come in for a cup of tea, some lunch or even just a chat. We are proud to have ex-service users now volunteering; all the guests are involved with day to day tasks, the building feels like a home.

“Neither the charity nor the shelter would be what it is without the input from Nicola.”

Ms Pell was instrumental in the successful battle to gain planning permission for the shelter’s new base at Cannock Road. Trustees are currently attempting to secure funding to completely refurbish that building.

A fundraising sleepout planned for this week has been cancelled.

The charity is also, separately, dealing with a police investigation into the theft of £10k from its bank account at the end of last year. That investigation continues.

The shelter remains open 24-hours-a-day and is being manned by its army of dedicated local volunteers. Donations of food and other items can be dropped at the entrance behind Corby magistrates court at any time during the day.