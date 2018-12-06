Nico was last seen in Northampton

Anyone who has spotted this man is being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police.

Nico Gruia, aged 20, was last seen at about 8.45pm on Monday, December 3, in the Duston area.

Nico, or anyone who sees him or may know of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPN4/2736/18

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "It’s believed he is still in Northampton and officers are urging him to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well."

Nico is 5ft 7in, with a slim build and short, black hair. He was wearing white trainers, dark-coloured trousers and a dark-coloured coat with a hood.