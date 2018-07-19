Niamh’s memory lives on with new shelter at village school near Wellingborough

Pupils have a new outdoor shelter thanks to funding from the charity set up in memory of one of their classmates.

Last week saw the official opening of the outdoor shelter at Little Harrowden Primary School.

It has been paid for by Niamh’s Next Step, the Wellingborough-based charity launched in memory of Niamh Curry who was just five when she lost her 18-month battle with childhood cancer neuroblastoma in May 2012.

Niamh was a pupil at the school and her classmates, now in Year 6, were there for the official opening.

Gail Roe, who is chairman of the Friends of Little Harrowden Primary School (FLHPS), said: “The shelter was built to provide an outdoor classroom for our students, present and future.

“Niamh’s Next Step offered to fund the project, as a legacy to Niamh, who’s class will leave the school this week, as Year 6.

“The school would like to say a massive thank you to all involved in the project, and to Niamh’s Next Step.

“We look forward to using the shelter to educate the children of Little Harrowden Primary School for many years to come, and to remember Niamh #forever5.”

Saints player Tom Wood has been been involved with the outdoor shelter project.

An instagram post from him said: “Really proud to have been asked to make this for young Niamh Curry’s memorial at Little Harrowden school.

“It’s to be mounted in a large shelter being built in her memory.

“Her classmates are leaving this year so it’s an emotional time for everyone.

“The quotes were written by her classmates.

“#Forever5 #niamhsnextstep.”

Niamh’s mum Sam Curry and Niamh’s sister Hannah also attended last week’s official opening.

Following Niamh’s death, the Curry family was determined to keep her memory alive by trying to help other children like her.

And the charity has done just this, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds in memory of their little girl.

The money is used to fund research into the disease as well as supporting other families affected by the illness.

About 100 children are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year in the UK, of which only around 30 per cent will survive.

There is currently no government or NHS funding into research of this type of cancer in the UK.

For more information about the charity and its work, click here