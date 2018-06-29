New yurt opens at Wellingborough nursery

A Wellingborough nursery opened their new yurt with a fun day.

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Farm Road officially opened the yurt on Saturday, June 23.

Emma Northwood, deputy manager, said: “We had an amazing time at our fun day on Saturday.

“Families spent time in the nursery participating in lots of games such as hook a duck, bowling and a tombola.

“We also had the grand opening of our yurt, with help from a visit from Roo the nursery mascot.

“Everyone gathered to listen to a speech all about the yurt and how it will benefit the children.

“All our families were excited to venture into the Yurt to explore the beautiful environment.

“We had fantastic feedback from everyone, and the children had a wonderful time.

“The yurt will have an important impact for the children, extending their learning through yoga sessions, music and movement and also time to investigate all the trinkets and treasures inside.

“We are introducing a new approach at the nursery, enabling the children to explore real life resources such as china tea sets and natural materials.”