New Wellingborough chamber president aiming for closer ties

The new president of the Wellingborough Chamber of Commerce has pledged to turn “challenges into opportunities” by working more closely with local businesses and building relationships to last.

Simon Toseland took over the reigns as the leader of the organisation last month.

Outlining plans for his presidency, Mr Toseland, said: “The next few years will present some interesting challenges for local businesses. Potentially the most influential will the possible unification of Northamptonshire’s councils and specifically the combining of Wellingborough, East Northants, Kettering and Corby Councils.

“If this happens, then it will probably take place around 2020, hot on the heels of Brexit in March 2019.”

The director of Prop-Search gives specialist advice in commercial property development, investment and agency in the town for more than 30 years and used his first speech as president to set out his vision for his tenure.

He said: “I believe that the chamber can work closer with both local businesses and the new unitary authority, earning respect and reliance from both.

“The chamber needs to evolve with the challenges and changes facing all business. This isn’t just about raising awareness of the chamber but having the specialist skills available within the organisation to help and implement them as required.”

