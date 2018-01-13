New wedding venue planned for village near Kettering

A new wedding venue made up of teepees could be created in Pytchley.

Plans have been submitted to create the venue on land at The Elms off Isham Road, which would operate between March 1 and October 31 every year for five years.

It would be used for events such as weddings, which could accommodate 240 people.

A planning statement said: “It is intended that the proposed development would be used for no more than an average of three functions per week throughout the period for which consent is sought.

“The proposal will allow for the complementary diversification of both the existing agricultural business as well as support a number of local SMEs within Kettering and Northamptonshire.”

The four teepees would be formed of four sections constructed of timber poles, each which will resemble a triangle form to reflect a traditional teepee tent.

A fabric canopy is then stretched over the poles and pegged to the ground.

It’s estimated that the site would create the equivalent of nine full-time jobs.

A temporary car park for 100 cars would also be created.

Access to the site will be provided by an enhanced farm access off Isham Road.

A consultation event was held before the application, which was attended by 50 people mainly from the village.

Issues they raised included: potential noise impact on nearby residential properties, potential issues of anti-social behaviour, additional traffic through the village, impact on recreational users of footpaths within the site and potential employment opportunities for local residents.

A decision on the plans could be made by March 2.