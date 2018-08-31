New wedding venue near Kettering set for approval

A new bohemian wedding venue in Pytchley has been recommended for approval next week.

Plans have been submitted for the teepee wedding venue and despite an objection from the parish council Kettering officers have recommended that councillors on the planning committee rubber-stamp the plan at the meeting on Tuesday (September 4).

The application for the site on fields off Isham Road has received 27 objection letters from neighbours who have objected to the noise which will come from the venue as well as possible anti-social behaviour from wedding guests.

People living near have also objected to the impact the venue could have on wildlife and the ‘stress caused by threat to rural life’.

The parish council has said the application, which has twice been withdrawn this year, is out of character with Pytchley and could be visually intrusive.

The report to be considered by Kettering councillors states: “It is noted that the events have been running already utilising permitted development rights for temporary events and these events could continue without the issuing by Kettering Borough Council of a planning permission. These temporary events are currently only restricted by the limitations related to the numbers of days (28 in any calendar year) and therefore the fallback position related to permitted development rights is a material consideration when considering this application.”

The recommendation for approval comes with the conditions that the venue will only operate between March and October and that it will not be open to guests before 11am or after 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The meeting takes place at 7pm at the council chamber in Bowling Green Road, Kettering.

