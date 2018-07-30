New waste contract for East Northants starts today

A new waste contract which is set to save taxpayers £150,000 a year starts today (Monday).

With the appointment of FCC Environment (UK) Limited to provide rubbish, recycling and street cleaning services in the district, people living and working in East Northants are being promised excellent service while saving £1 million over the seven-year contract.

Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “This new waste contract will deliver first-rate waste collection and street cleaning services to our residents as well as making significant financial savings.

“We’re encouraging residents and businesses to recycle more than ever to help make East Northamptonshire greener and reminding everyone to keep our district cleaner by making sensible use of bins.

“With opportunities to improve recycling services and investigate more environmentally friendly collection methods we’re confident that the good service we have provided to residents will continue into the new contract.”

Residents will continue to receive the same fortnightly recycling and refuse collections in the same bins as they currently do.

A few residents’ collection days will change to accommodate all the new houses built in the district and to ensure they are still using the most fuel efficient routes.

All of those residents should have received a letter from the waste team to notify them of the changes.

Trade waste will also continue to be collected in the same way and the Garden Waste Club remains open for people to join to recycle their green waste.

Staff employed by the previous contractor, Kier, were due to transfer to FCC.

The council has used its own finances to purchase the fleet up front at the beginning of the contract.

This is quite usual for public bodies and it helps to bring the annual collection costs down.

It also reduces the amount of unnecessary interest the council pays.