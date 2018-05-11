New trust named as preferred sponsor for Wellingborough academy

A new trust has been named as the preferred sponsor to take over at Wrenn Academy.

The Education Fellowship Trust was the sponsor for the Wellingborough school, but the trust asked the Department for Education (DfE) to terminate its funding agreement for all 12 of its schools last March.

The DfE agreed to the request, meaning all the schools had to be rebrokered by the regional schools commissioner.

While the trust remains as the sponsor until a new one is found, a letter from the Education Fellowship Trust published on the Wrenn Academy website says a new trust has been put forward as the preferred option.

And this trust already has a presence in the town as it sponsors Weavers Academy.

The letter signed by Johnson E Kane, CEO of the Education Fellowship Trust which is based in Islip, said: “Following detailed consideration, the Regional Schools Commissioner (RSC) for the North West London South Central region, Martin Post, has provisionally agreed that the preferred option for Wrenn Academy is to join Creative Education Trust (CET).

“CET is the sponsor of 14 academies – all of which are rated Ofsted Good, including Weavers Academy in Wellingborough.

“CET has an established school improvement background, is strongly committed to employability skills through a creative curriculum, and runs wide-ranging extra-curricular options in all of its schools.

“The RSC has taken into account the expertise and experience of the existing leadership team at CET, and we both believe that they have demonstrated the capacity to support improvements at Wrenn Academy once it leaves TEFT.

“I fully expect Wrenn Academy to build on its strengths and to continue to provide a good education for its pupils.

“We believe Wrenn parents and the local community deserve the very best education for their children.

“We know staff at the school will want to continue delivering improved student outcomes.

“As parents and carers of pupils at the Wrenn Academy, you now have the opportunity to share your views on these provisional plans with the Department for Education.

“You can do this by sending an email before 23 May 2018 to: Academies.REBROKERAGE@education.gov.uk

“A final decision about Wrenn Academy will only be taken by the RSC once all of the views submitted have been considered.

“Following a final decision being made, the RSC’s office will set out the timescales for a smooth transfer to take place.”

The Northants Telegraph reported last month that a new sponsor had been secured for Windmill Primary School in Raunds, another school run by the Education Fellowship Trust.

