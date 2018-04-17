New trust lined up for Raunds school

A new trust has been secured for one of the 12 schools run by The Education Fellowship Trust (TEFT).

The trust based in Islip used to run 12 schools, including seven in Wellingborough, Rushden and Raunds.

But it asked to transfer all these academies to new sponsors last March following a review of ‘financial constraints facing the education sector and the misalignment of values with the Department for Education.’

The Department of Education (DofE) recently said new trusts have been confirmed for 10 of the 12 schools.

While it has yet to say which schools have new trusts, MP Tom Pursglove has welcomed the news that the new sponsor for Raunds’ Windmill Primary School will be Manor Learning Trust.

Writing on his Facebook page, the MP said: “This is really good news after a period of uncertainty, and I have been actively working with the principal of the school to ensure that the new sponsor is the right fit, and best placed to build on the real progress that has been made in recent years - through a strong partnership between staff, parents and pupils.

“I’ve written to the principal to congratulate him and all involved for how effectively they made the case for this, and it is particularly pleasing that the school will benefit from even greater collaboration with other local schools through Manor Learning Trust.”

A letter to the MP from Lord Theodore Agnew, Parliamentary under-secretary of state for the school system, sent last week said: “I am confident that Manor Learning Trust is best placed to support and secure rapid and sustainable school improvements at Windmill Primary School.

“We will now progress with transferring Windmill Primary School to their new trust.

“Ahead of the transfer, we will continue to work closely with Manor Learning Trust and Windmill Primary School to determine the support and resources required to improve educational outcomes.”

He said they are aiming to make the transfer in the next few months, and are working closely with TEFT and Manor Learning Trust to ensure it is done with ‘minimal disruption’ to staff, pupils and parents.

The letter also said: “Manor Learning Trust will now be in a position to intensify important school improvement activity, in order to drive up educational outcomes at the academy as quickly as possible.

“Throughout this process, our priority has remained ensuring that all pupils at TEFT academies receive the excellent education they deserve, as quickly as possible.

“This will remain our priority as we transfer Windmill Primary School to their new trust.”

A letter sent to parents by Windmill Primary’s principal Matt Coleman last month said: “I believe that this is a very positive move for our school.”

Manor Learning Trust’s other schools are Manor School Sports College, St Peter’s CE Academy in Raunds, and Stanwick Primary School.

The other schools run by TEFT in the north of the county are Ruskin Junior, Warwick Academy, Olympic Primary and Wrenn School in Wellingborough as well as Risedene Academy and Rushden Community College.