New terrace of shops fully let at Rushden Lakes

Five new stores are getting ready to open at the multi-million pound retail and leisure development.

Arts and crafts superstore Hobbycraft is the latest shop to sign up to open at Rushden Lakes along with Cotswold Outdoor, Decathlon, Wren Kitchens and Northampton-based, AJ Cycles.

They will all be located in the East Terrace, which is near the entrance to Rushden Lakes.

Family-run AJ Cycles will be the first store to open its doors in the East Terrace on Saturday (July 28) while the remaining new additions are set to open during the summer.

This will see more than 35,000 sq ft of extra retail space and an additional 150 car parking spaces.

Paul Rich, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said he is thrilled to be adding another five stores to the line-up.

He said: “During its first year, Rushden Lakes has become a brilliant new shopping destination with the first phase being fully let including stores such as House of Fraser, Magazine Heaven, White Stuff and Joules as well as a number of restaurants on the Boardwalk such as Wagamama, Pizza Express and Bill’s.

“Now, with the leisure phase well under way and with our 1st birthday, we’re excited to be welcoming such well-known names to our offering and we imagine all five of the stores will continue to make Rushden Lakes a great place to shop, not only for fashion but for big home buys and hobbies too.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Hobbycraft, Cotswold Outdoor, Wren Kitchens, Decathlon and AJ Cycles become firm favourites with our shoppers.

“It’s a great time for us here at Rushden Lakes and we’ve got plenty more to look forward to over the coming months.”