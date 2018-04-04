New target for campaign to Save Corby Urgent Care Centre services

Campaigners trying to ensure that Corby Urgent Care Centre keeps all its vital services are celebrating after hitting their initial fundraising target.

The Save Corby UCC online campaign group were trying to raise £2,500 to launch a judicial review.

They want a judge to look at the decision made by the health commissioners Corby CCG to not consult with the public over changes that will see the walk-in service dropped in favour of an appointment system. The observation bays will also go and it is expected people from outside of Corby will not be able to access the service.

The CCG says this does not amount to a major change in the service and therefore there was no need for a formal public consultation.

But the campaign group wants to challenge this so have begun fundraising for their legal team.

They had wanted to raise £2,500 by the end of March, which they achieved with two days to go. Now they will try to raise a further £2,500 before the end of April.

