New store planned for Kettering Tesco site

A retail unit could be built next to Kettering’s Tesco Extra - but mystery surrounds who might open there.

The supermarket giant has put in plans for an 18,159 sq ft retail store adjacent to the superstore in Carina Road.

If approved the store would be class A1 retail use, which covers all shops as well as showrooms.

But store plans make no mention of who could be set to open there.

A planning statement said: “The site is currently owned by Tesco Stores Ltd and lies immediately adjacent to the Tesco Extra store.

“The proposals are brought forward by the applicant as part of an asset optimisation strategy which follows a review of the businesses’ existing assets that focused on existing sites which had undeveloped areas within Tesco’s ownership and which could be brought into active use.

“The proposal therefore seeks to bring forward a site which is currently unused, into an active use in a manner that would have a positive economic impact on the local area.

“The application seeks consent for an ‘open A1’ planning consent with no restrictions on the sale of the type of goods which could be sold from the unit.”

In October we revealed that Legal & General Investment Management, who own Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre, had bought the site for £52 million.

The Tesco store will remain as a supermarket.

A spokesman for Legal & General said: “For the people of Kettering it is encouraging to see further investment in the retail offering at this location.”

If the plans are approved, the store would create the equivalent of 30 full-time jobs.

It would also be open from 6am to 11pm, unlike the 24-hour supermarket.

The opening of the store would see a reduction in car parking spaces at Tesco by 20, but with an extra five disabled spaces.

A decision on the plans could be made by February 23.

Tesco has been contacted for a comment.