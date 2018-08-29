New sports store opening at Rushden Lakes tomorrow

Sports enthusiasts are in for a treat when Decathlon, Europe’s leading sports retailer, opens its doors at Rushden Lakes.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Decathlon is bringing its love for sport to the major retail and leisure development just off the A45 when it opens tomorrow (Thursday).

The company specialises in accessories, clothing and equipment for every sport including archery, sailing, skiing and yoga.

The French retailer will be located in the new East Terrace at Rushden Lakes – the second of the retail park’s development phases which opened last month with the arrival of AJ Cycles - and is set to be joined by Wren Kitchens, Cotswold Outdoor and Hobbycraft, all of which will be arriving throughout the summer.

Paul Rich, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, is delighted that Decathlon will be the second store to open on the East Terrace this summer.

He said: “Rushden Lakes has a great selection of fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, alongside a number of fantastic restaurants and lakeside cafés.

“The arrival of AJ Cycles has been a really strong addition and people are enjoying buying and hiring bikes and getting out into the Nene Wetland nature reserve to explore.

“Decathlon is definitely going to extend our sports and outdoor offering and so we wish the store team well as they gear up to opening.”

Haude Georgelin, store manager of Rushden Lakes’ Decathlon, said: “We’re so excited to open the doors of our new Rushden Lakes store this month, and show our customers the variety of sports clothes and equipment we are offering.

“Our team are passionate, active players of their own sport, and we can’t wait to help customers discover a sport they love, whatever their ability, experience or budget.”

The store is due to open at 2pm tomorrow (Thursday).