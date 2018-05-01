New specialist bathroom for the elderly and disabled opens in Higham Ferrers

A new purpose-built bathroom for people who are elderly or have disabilities is opening in Higham Ferrers today (Tuesday).

Serve in Rushden has been raising money for the new specialist bathroom for about eight months and it is now ready for those who are unable to take a bath at home.

Inside the new bathroom

The new bathroom costing £15,500 has been built in a former store room at the Serve Therapy Centre in Upper Kings Avenue, Higham Ferrers.

It includes a low bath and a hydraulic chair lift to help people get into and out of the bath easily.

A track hoist is also due to be installed soon.

The new bathroom has been paid for through numerous donations, including money from the Happy Feet line dancing group which meets every week at the Heritage Hall in Rushden.

Jenny Standen, community support officer for Serve, said: “Every few months they pick a charity to support and they chose us.

“They raised just over £3,000 and gave us the money in March.

“They raised it through coffee mornings and other fundraising activities.”

Anstee and Co Limited from Kettering also contributed with more than £1,000 raised by a charity golf day.

A total of £3,000 was donated by local councillors Andy Mercer and Michael Tye, Yorkshire Bank gave £2,000, and there were several other contributions towards the total cost needed.

Jess Slater, general manager for Serve, said they have about 700 people on the books for the therapy centre, which offers services including nail cutting and massage at the centre as well as home visits.

She said the new bathroom is designed for people with disabilities or the elderly.

The new bathroom can be booked out for an hour for £14, which covers the cost of the specialist facilities as well as a carer.

The cost is slightly more if transport to and from the appointment is also required.

Bookings can be made by calling the care department at Serve’s offices in Church Street, Rushden.