New sign aims to slow down drivers in Corby’s villages

Residents in Corby’s rural communities are looking to put the brakes on speeding as they install their latest tool aimed at slowing vehicles in their tracks.

A dedicated temporary vehicle activated sign (TVAS) unit has been placed in Station Road in Gretton with the aim of tackling speeding in villages in the borough.

The unit will be one of a series of measures educating drivers about speed limits and encouraging responsible driving behaviour in and around local villages.

Corby Council’s lead member for neighbourhood services Cllr Bob Eyles said: “Speeding is a consistent local priority across the rural areas and is an issue that can have a detrimental effect on people’s quality of life in terms of feeling safe in their own communities.

“Discussions were held between the borough council, neighbourhood policing and Northamptonshire County Council to purchase a unit for the sole use of the rural areas only and we are very pleased to see this now being put in place.”

The unit was purchased courtesy of the county council’s empowerment fund, with additional match funding being contributed by Corby Council’s neighbourhood management team.

It will be part of a borough-wide scheme operated by Corby Council to reduce speeding in identified hotspot areas, alongside police-led speed gun operations.

PC Mark Walker from the rural policing team said: “Speeding is a locally identified priority in our rural areas and we welcome any initiative which helps to tackle speeding issues.

“The use of these devices helps to remind road users of their speed.”

Cllr Sandra Naden-Horley from the county council said: “Since being elected to represent the residents of Corby Rural on Northamptonshire County Council I have worked very closely with Corby Council’s rural pride officer, parish councils and the police to stop drivers speeding through our villages.

“To be able to utilise a proportion of my empowerment fund towards a TVAS to help keep our residents now and in the future safe, has been a pleasure.”