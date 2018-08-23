New shop offering free from products opening in Rushden

A ‘little grocery store with plenty of choice’ is opening in Rushden town centre tomorrow (Friday).

The grand opening of the Free From Pantry will take place from 9am tomorrow at 110, High Street.

It will be catering for a number of free from products, including gluten free, dairy free, sugar free and also catering for vegetarians and vegans too.

Director Amanda Hutchings said: “I was diagnosed with coeliac disease in 2003 and have been on a very strict gluten free diet ever since.

“I have wanted to open a shop for years as I get frustrated having to go to a number of different supermarkets just to do my weekly shop.

“It is also frustrating that supermarkets seem to put more and more products that are made by themselves and less of other brands.

“The Free From Pantry stocks products that are gluten free, diary free, low sugar (sugar free), vegetarian and vegan food.

“My shop is a little grocery store that should have plenty of choice for people to fill their cupboards at home with products that they can’t get anymore from supermarkets and also products that they may have never seen before.”

Amanda will be stocking various local companies as well as companies that don’t stock their products in this area very much.

Companies she will be stocking include the Incredible Bakery Company in Warkton, Flo’s Kitchen in Northampton, Suzero in Cambridgeshire and Green Sisters.

As well as supporting local and independent companies from around the country, the shop has notice boards to promote food events happening around the country and for people to recommend places that they have eaten at that catered for their specific diet.

Amanda added: “My shop is not just a shop, I want it to be a community of people getting together and supporting people who have similar food requirements.”

The Free From Pantry opens tomorrow (August 24) from 9am until 5pm.

It will also be opening as a one-off special on Sunday (August 26) from 10am to 2pm for anyone who is unable to make the opening day.

Its opening hours will then be 9am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday.