New scanner will help Kettering General Hospital detect womb cancer earlier

A new high-tech ultrasound scanner which helps in the early detection of womb cancer has been bought for Kettering General Hospital by a cancer charity.

Representatives from Leicestershire-based charity Brown Dog have presented the £38,385 Voluson S10 Scanner to the hospital’s gynaecology department.

The device is capable of an amazingly detailed 3D image enabling a detailed inspection of the womb.

It will be used to help the 2,000 women a year who present in hospital with post-menopausal bleeding - something which can be an important symptom of endometrial cancer (cancer of the womb).

KGH consultant gynaecologist Mrs Pratibha Patil said: “This extraordinary donation by Brown Dog has enabled us to purchase one of the most up-to-date ultra sound scanners in existence to support our patients.

“While we already have an older ultrasound scanner the new scanner has superb clarity and detail resolution in 2D images and is able to provide 3D imaging which helps us to better explain to patients what is happening.

“While it primarily will help us with cancer detection it will also help us to manage other benign gynaecological conditions such as fibroids or ovarian cysts.

“Having this type of scanner will directly support patients who are referred to our post-menopausal bleeding clinics to have a scan to rule out any possibility of cancer.

“It will assist us in accurate diagnosis and help avoid unnecessary camera test (hysteroscopy) and biopsy which mean coming into hospital for a procedure.

“In most women it will be very reassuring because it will quickly rule out cancer.

“Where we do detect a problem – and womb cancer is the 4th most common cancer in women in the UK - early diagnosis is a very important factor in survival and cure.

“By having this scanner we are able to improve the service we are able to offer to local people and we are extremely grateful for Brown Dog’s amazing support.”

Mark Storer, who founded the Brown Dog charity, said: “We are very proud that every penny we raise is used to purchase essential equipment that will directly help people fighting cancer.

“Since we were formed we have raised nearly £600,000 to buy vital state-of-the-art equipment for hospitals across the UK and this year we were delighted to help Kettering.

“Most of the money we raise comes from our annual fundraising challenge in June and over the years this has included running marathons, sponsored walks, coast-to-coast cycle event, mountain climbs and canoeing.

“The donation for Kettering came as a result of a 40-mile coastal walk which we held on June 1 and 2 this year on the English Riviera near Torquay which enabled us to make the donation to Kettering General.

“I want to thank all of the people who took part in this year’s event and particularly everyone who supported us – their contributions are now helping to improve cancer detection and diagnosis at Kettering General.”