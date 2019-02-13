New Rushden store promises to be heaven for dessert lovers

A store specialising in all things sweet is opening in Rushden later this month.

Heavenly Desserts is set to open its doors at Rushden Lakes, in the corner of the west terrace, on February 23.

Rushden Lakes: Rushden: Phase 4 'Heavenly Desserts'Monday, 11th February 2019 NNL-191102-213716009

It will sell a range of cakes, puddings, brownies, crepes, gelato, milkshakes, coffees and more - with a menu stretching to 52 pages.

The store, which has created 23 jobs, will give diners the option to sit in or take their dessert home.

Store manager Zoltan Romsics, who previously managed Pret a Mangers in Cambridge and Heathrow Airport, said: “I’m really excited to see how we get on.

“This is a great area to open and we can’t wait to welcome our customers.”

Rushden Lakes: Rushden: Phase 4 'Heavenly Desserts'Monday, 11th February 2019 NNL-191102-213853009

The only savoury items the store will sell will be at breakfast, although it has not yet been confirmed what they will be.

This is the second Heavenly Desserts in the county after they opened in Northampton’s Wellingborough Road in December 2017.

The chain, which was founded in 2008, is set to open further stores in Cambridge, London, Manchester, Sheffield, Cardiff and Chester soon.