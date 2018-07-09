New role for Daventry MP after resignations from Brexit department

Chris Heaton-Harris has been appointed to the Brexit department after a raft of resignations.

David Davis and Steve Baker both quit their jobs in the Department for Exiting the European Union in the wake of the Chequers meeting, as has foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

This has resulted in the Daventry MP becoming the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, replacing Mr Baker.

Mr Heaton-Harris is a longstanding supporter of Brexit and served as the Member of the European Parliament for the East Midlands from 1999 to 2009.