New role for Corby MP

The MP for Corby and East Northants has a new role within the Conservative Party.

Today the Conservative Party has appointed Tom alongside Helen Whately, MP for Faversham and Mid Kent, as Conservative vice chairmen.

Helen becomes the vice chairman for women and Tom becomes the vice chairman for youth.

The new appointees will join a team of 11 other vice chairmen.

Brandon Lewis MP, Conservative Party chairman, said: “I am delighted to welcome Helen and Tom to the team at CCHQ.

“From their work as Members of Parliament I know they will bring energy, commitment and experience to their new roles in the Conservative Party.”