New retirement scheme opening in Wellingborough next week

A new retirement scheme is opening in Wellingborough next week.

Local retirees are invited to join Wellingborough’s deputy mayor Cllr Paul Bell to celebrate the opening of McCarthy and Stone’s new development, Rosebud Court, on Thursday, September 20.

The official opening will take place at the development in Westfield Road from 11am until 3pm and will give people the chance to take a look at the show complex at Rosebud Court with a glass of fizz.

Cllr Bell will perform a ribbon-cutting to mark the official opening.

Guests will also be able to find out more about the scheme and the sales team will be on hand to answer any questions.

Cheryl Bissett, regional sales and marketing director at McCarthy and Stone East Midlands, said: “We are so excited to welcome visitors to Rosebud Court and to demonstrate the enviable lifestyle on offer here.

“The stunning show complex perfectly highlights the modern designs and luxurious surroundings that our homeowners can enjoy.”

McCarthy and Stone’s Retirement Living developments offer people independent living within a safe and secure environment, with the opportunity to benefit from companionship when they want it and privacy when needed.

Rosebud Court has been designed to offer 45 privately-owned apartments, exclusively for those aged 60 and over.

Priced from £149,950 for a one-bedroom apartment and from £229,950 for a two-bedroom apartment, each apartment features a living area, fully fitted kitchen, shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

Rosebud Court features a homeowners’ lounge, landscaped gardens and a guest suite.

The development has a house manager and there is a security entrance system and 24-hour emergency call points.