New Post Office branch opening in Wellingborough

Customers will soon be able to access Post Office services from a Wellingborough shop.

The new Post Office branch is set to open from 1pm on Friday, January 19, at Berrymoor Supermarket in Berrymoor Court, Wellingborough.

The new branch will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers will also be able to take advantage of a range of banking services, including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new Post Office services will be available seven days a week throughout the store’s opening hours of 7am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 7pm on Sunday.

This will offer customers 95 hours of Post Office service a week alongside the other Post Office branches in the town.

Mark Irvin, Post Office network operations manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside the other branches in the area at Northampton Road and Wellingborough, will ensure that people in the area have easy access to our services.”