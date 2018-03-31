New pizza bar opening in Wellingborough soon

People don’t have long to wait until they can get a slice of the action from this new pizza bar.

Brooklyn Pizza opened its first restaurant in Northampton last year and is about to expand the business with a second branch in Wellingborough.

While the location of the new eaterie has not yet been revealed, bosses say they are working on the new site and hoping to open within the next few weeks.

A message posted on their website earlier this month said: “Some of you may have seen us announce on social media earlier this week that we are opening restaurant number two over in Wellingborough.

“Exact location not yet publicly announced however hoping to be open within the next few weeks.

“Work’s currently taking place on site and coming on nicely.

“The team have been very busy in the background instilling the passion and characteristics of our Northampton restaurant into the build.

“Our team for our Wellingborough site is coming together and we are really excited to be working with them.

“More news to be announced on social media over the coming couple of weeks.”

When the new branch opens, it will be serving the New York style pizza which has already proved to be a hit with diners in Northampton.