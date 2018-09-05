New outdoor clothing store will be ‘at the heart of the Nene Wetlands’ when it opens at Rushden Lakes

Outdoor clothing and equipment retailer, Cotswold Outdoor, is set to open its new store at Rushden Lakes later this month.

Being located at the gateway of the Nene Wetlands and the heart of the Nene Valley, bosses say the site provides the perfect location for Cotswold Outdoor to bring more than 40 years’ experience of the outdoors to a new community.

The new Cotswold Outdoor store will offer a range of products from brands including The North Face, Rab, Mountain Equipment, Vango and Salomon when it opens on Saturday, September 15.

It will also have a team of in-store experts who are all experienced hikers, climbers and runners, who will be on hand to share their knowledge and experience to help customers make the most of the outdoors.

For outdoor enthusiasts old and new, specialist services such as backpack and boot fitting will ensure all adventurers will leave with the store with the best kit, fitted to perfection.

In addition to Cotswold Outdoor, the store will also incorporate a Runners Need ‘Shop in Shop’, offering the latest products for every type of runner from world leading brands such as Nike, Adidas and Ronhill, as well as expert advice and free gait analysis - part of a comprehensive in-store fitting service.

Elaine Wrigley, retail director for Outdoor & Cycle Concepts Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be opening a store at Rushden Lakes.

“Customers can look forward to expert service and the very best selection of outdoor clothing and equipment alongside our extensive range of run footwear and clothing.

“We’re so excited to have a store right at the heart of the Nene Wetlands, with the Wildlife Trust and Canoe2 on the lakes giving customers the chance to explore as well as shop.”

Cotsworld Outdoor will be in the same terrace of shops as AJ Cycles, Decathlon and Hobbycraft, which have all opened recently.

Wren Kitchens is also due to open in this terrace.