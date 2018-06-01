New offices for cleaning company launched by Rushden mum

A mum who launched her own cleaning business nine years ago is celebrating after opening new offices in Rushden.

Kylie Ball started Kylie’s Custom Cleans (KCC) back in 2009 and it has gone from strength to strength since then.

The cleaning company has expanded so much that a new base was needed and they recently celebrated the opening of new offices in Norris Way, Rushden.

The then mayor for Rushden Cllr Barbara Jenney had the honour of officially opening their new premises and was joined by members of the KCC team and customers Veronica and Malcolm Waters on the day.

Owner Kylie said: “I started KCC as a sole trader in 2009 when my son was very small as I wanted to work my own hours around being mum and not have that demanding nine to five schedule and childcare commitments to adhere to.

“In 2012 when my son started his pre-school funding I put myself onto a business course and put all my extra time and efforts into learning all about success in business and how to manage and run an ethical company that will only generate a consistent routine.

“With that, I started to market and grow KCC as more of an established business and over the years to date, it has only grown from strength to strength.

“I have built an entire team of professional cleaners offering services to residential and commercial.”

The company offers various services, including oven cleaning, end of tenant cleaning, spring cleaning, carpet and upholstery and an ironing service too.

It also provides flexibility for staff.

Kylie said: “With finding a job to fit around your lifestyle proven to be difficult in this day in age, we will continue to strive in creating individual job opportunities within the cleaning industry, in the local areas of Northamptonshire that cater around the candidate’s individual needs.”

Customer Veronica Waters is full of praise for Kylie and KCC.

She said: “We started with KCC four years ago and haven’t looked back since.

“Professional and reliable, we would recommend KCC to anyone.”

For more information go to www.kccservices.uk or www.facebook.com/kyliescustomcleans.