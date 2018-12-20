New nursery opening in Burton Latimer

A Burton Latimer primary school will be opening a nursery in the new year.

Buttercup Nursery will open on the site of Meadowside Primary School in Park Road on January 4, 2019.

Equipment at the nursery. NNL-181218-113415005

It will have the capacity to educate 24 children and headteacher Josie Garnham says she hopes it will be a great platform for children hoping to attend the school.

She said: “What I hope is that children who come to the nursery stay here for primary school to make that transition as smooth as possible.

“The themes in the school will also be reflected in the nursery.

“Our nursery children will be really well prepared to have the same ethos and they will be comfortable in the environment they’re in when they move.”

The nursery takes its name from the primary school’s logo, which features a buttercup.

It will make use of existing space at the school, meaning work to create the nursery has been kept to a minimum.

Many years ago the nursery space was a caretaker’s apartment, then a children’s centre and then a learning hub, which has since relocated.

Josie said: “We have lots of space and we thought it would be the perfect place for a nursery.

“I spoke to parents and I spoke to staff and I could see it was a real opportunity.

“We have some real quality equipment and we’re really excited by this.”

For more information or to look around the nursery call the school on 01536 723985 or visit the website at https://www.meadowsideprimary.org/.