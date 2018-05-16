New mayor for Higham Ferrers

The new mayor of Higham Ferrers will be supporting the Warickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance as his chosen charity for the coming year.

Cllr Jason Smithers was elected mayor for Higham Ferrers for 2018/19 at the annual mayor making ceremony on Monday (May 14).

His deputy will be Cllr Chris O’Rourke.

Cllr Smithers said: “I would like to start by saying I’m so proud and honoured to have been selected to serve as the mayor of Higham Ferrers.

“Higham is a lovely town to which I now consider to be my home.

“Having been raised and educated in Surrey I never would have thought that one day I would be a mayor for a town in Northamptonshire, but it just goes to show, you never know where life is going to take you.

“On that note I want my year as your mayor to be successful and productive for everybody.

“Therefore, I have decided that the air ambulance service will be my chosen charity as mayor and would like everyone to help support me in raising money for this service which receives no government funding at all but offers a rapid response time to trauma and medical emergencies, which is frequently the difference between life and death.

“These individuals are true heroes of the modern day and deserve our respect and support.

“I want to encourage you all to ask questions about your town and council, please come to our meetings to articulate any concerns or ideas you may have.

“If we can all work together we can achieve incredible things for our town and the upcoming generations.

“Please feel free to contact me at any time, my contact details are on the town council’s website, you can follow me on Twitter @SmithersJason, there will be many updates via this channel so you can see what I’m doing whilst representing the council and the individuals of Higham.

“Finally, I hope to meet as many of you around Higham as I can over this year, so please feel free to contact me, call me, or speak to me if you see me out and about, would love to hear your feedback and ideas.”