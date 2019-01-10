New Look to close Kettering store

Kettering’s town centre has been dealt another blow.

Major fashion retailer New Look has announced it will close its store in Gold Street, with February 24 being their last day of trading.

A New Look spokesman confirmed the closure but declined to comment on why and what would happen to staff working there.

It’s another high profile loss for the town after a series of big name closures over the past 12 months.

Marks & Spencer closed in August, Topshop closed last year and Burton closed just last week.

Other national names to close over the past year in Kettering include Gala Bingo, Body Shop, Officers Club and the Oxfam charity shop.

The New Look unit is up for rent for more than £3,000 a month. The retailer has stores in nearby Corby and Wellingborough.