New look for Corby colleagues raising funds for Lakelands Hospice

Two colleagues have helped raise hundreds of pounds by having a hair makeover for a good cause.

Shift manager Jim Innes and James Hanson, who works in maintenance and facilities at I Force in Bangrave Road, Corby, have teamed up for the fundraiser in support of Lakelands Hospice.

Jim and James are raising money for Lakelands Hospice

James has braved the shave, saying goodbye to his beard of 20 years.

And Jim let his work colleagues colour his hair and beard every day for a week, with the first day seeing his colleagues choose the colours of the rainbow for his new look.

The pair have already raised more than £880 for the hospice in Butland Road, Corby.

The hospice’s community fundraiser Marina Rae said: “A massive thank you to Jim and James, your creative, wacky and zany fundraising antics are really appreciated by everyone at the hospice.

Jim and James with their new looks

“We hope you’re not too cold James?

“And we look forward to receiving your updates to see what colours Jim’s hair and beard has been dyed.”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

Paul Marlow from Lakelands joins in with the fun!

Anyone who would like to support Jim and James with their fundraising efforts can click here to make a donation.