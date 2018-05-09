New look and direction for Corby choir

Corby Male Voice Choir has unveiled a new look for its continuing 2018 concert season with a new logo.

It hopes the new logo will not only attract a wider audience to its concerts, but also attract new members to its current 34-strong group.

Part of the new logo for Corby Male Voice Choir

The choir’s recently appointed director of music, Jan Williams said: “The choir’s committee has for some time now felt it important to update the choir’s image and with the recent change to its music team, it seemed fitting that we should give the choir a new look.”

The choir’s chairman, John Williams, said: “As one of the region’s largest fundraising choirs for local charities and good causes, it is vital that we appeal to a broader audience if the choir’s good work is to continue.

“We hope the choir’s new image, coupled with more appealing song repertoire will also be able to attract new members to sing with us.

“Choir members range in age from 22 to 87 and you don’t have to live in Corby to join us, with our current membership base extending to the five counties of Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Rutland and Cambridgeshire.”

Jan added: “Following the choir’s first concert of the year in April, we were delighted to help the Sleaford and District Lions Club raise an impressive £400 for their two chosen charities, Children with Cancer and the Sleaford Arthritis Care Group, and were thrilled to have been so warmly received by the audience.

“Since the Corby Male Voice Choir was first founded in 1976, the choir has helped raise in excess of £300,000 for local charities and good causes, singing at some 560 concerts and with a further 10 concerts already confirmed for this year, hopes that 2018 will be the most successful fundraising year yet.”

The choir’s second charity concert of the year will be held on Friday, May 11, at Barn Hill Methodist Church in Stamford.

Organised by the Stamford and District Lions Club, the concert will help them to raise money for their charities account.

Tickets cost £8 and are available from Steve Jackson on 01832 734259, by emailing SteveCorbyMVC@outlook.com or on the door.

For more information about how the Corby Male Voice Choir could help your charity through its concerts, contact Steve Jackson on 01832 734259 or email SteveCorbyMVC@outlook.com.

Anyone who wants to join the choir can speak to Steve or turn up at a rehearsal.

Rehearsals are held every Thursday evening at St Andrew’s Church of Scotland Hall in Occupation Road, Corby, from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.