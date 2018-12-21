New lease of life for Kettering man who survived tram crash

A Kettering man who lost a limb in the Croydon tram disaster has gained a new lease of life with a bionic arm.

Ben Dodds, 33, was commuting to work when the tram he was in derailed on a sharp bend on November 9, 2016.

Seven people died and 62 were injured. Ben was among the 19 to suffer serious injuries.

He lost his right arm above the elbow and recalled the moment the incident - the first tram fatality in more than 50 years in the UK - happened.

He said: “I woke up with the tram on top of me.

“I couldn’t feel my arm, I couldn’t move it.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be saved.

“I also fractured my spine and shoulder blade but in a weird way, that was a good thing because it stopped me from overdoing it too soon and I recovered well.”

Ben, who works in post-production for a leading television channel, adjusted as quickly as he could and returned to work as soon as he was well enough and found new ways to do things he’d previously taken for granted.

A few months after the accident he began his rehabilitation at Pace Rehabilitation, initially with a body-powered prosthetic device.

This year he was ready to start using a myo-electric prosthesis, which uses sensors and the muscles in the residual limb to activate a number of grip patterns.

Ottobock’s ‘Michelangelo’ hand, which Ben is now mastering, has seven different grip patterns which enable him to perform a range of everyday tasks from carrying items to opening doors and holding cups.

The Kettering man said: “There were a number of options of myo-electric hands available but for me, where I am an above-elbow amputee, I felt the Michelangelo was perfect and I love it.

“My wife is impressed with it because it has brought back a sense of normality to our lives, particularly when it comes to the house chores and the everyday tasks often taken for granted.

“My niece and nephews find it fascinating.

“They’re all under seven and it’s something they’ve never seen before. They love seeing how it works and will become educated the more they see me use it.”

His prosthetist, George Tagliaferro, said: “Thanks to Ben’s own dedication, and working closely with our occupational therapist, Christa, we are delighted with the progress he has made with the Michelangelo hand.”

Looking forward, Ben is keen to show others who have suffered limb loss that life isn’t over.

Since his injury he’s achieved a life-long ambition of completing a full triathlon, and has run two half-marathons, one of those being for MTV Staying Alive which helps young people with HIV.

He said: “It’s important to show people that it’s not game over.

“You can still live your life.

“It may take some adapting and adjustments to start with but achievements can be made, especially with the right attitude, a strong support network and an amazing team of experts and professionals.”