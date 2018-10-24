New kit for Corby cadets thanks to Lions Club donation

Cadets will soon be enjoying some smart new kit after a £500 donation from The Corby and District Lions Club.

Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets (NESC), which teaches teenagers aged 13 to 18 about the work of the police, fire and ambulance services, was nominated as the volunteer group’s 2018 charity of the year.

Earlier this month, the Lions Club chairman Jennifer Clarke visited the Kingswood Academy (Corby) unit to present the donation, which will be put towards fleece tops for cadets to wear during NESC sessions and practical exercises.

Unit leader PC Chris Vickers of Northamptonshire Police said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Corby and District Lions for their donation.

“Their generosity will help provide additional clothing for the cadets for when they are participating in lessons at Kingswood Secondary Academy.

“The cadets very much appreciate what the Lions have done for them with this and other donations.”

Other donations from the Lions Club include a branded NESC gazebo for the cadets to use when working or volunteering at community events.