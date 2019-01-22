New KGH role aims to make the most of digital technology

Kettering General Hospital has filled a new role designed to maximise the benefits of digital technology for patients and staff.

Andy Callow will become the trust’s new chief digital and information officer from spring this year.

He brings a wealth of digital experience to the role from a career spanning the public and private sector.

Andy said: “I am excited to be the new chief digital and information officer at KGH.

“I can see lots of opportunities to improve patient and staff experience through the application of digital technology.

“I look forward to contributing to the trust’s journey of improvement.”

Andy is currently programme director for the innovative NHS App at NHS Digital and took the app from inception to availability in the app stores in a little over 12 months.

The NHS App enables members of the public to access NHS services, such as GP appointments, and ordering repeat prescriptions through their mobile phone or tablet, and will be rolled out across England during 2019.

Prior to that he was the head of technology delivery for the national NHS website NHS.UK, which receives about 40 million visits each month.

Andy has also held senior positions in the public and private sector, including five years as head of information and ICT for children’s services at Derbyshire County Council and more than three years as a director for EMPSN (East Midlands Public Sector Network), a network and application services company covering all of the East Midlands.

This is a new post for the trust, which marks a recognition of the role that digital transformation can now play in improving patient and staff experiences.

KGH’s chief executive Simon Weldon said: “I am delighted that Andy is joining the team here at KGH.

“We are on a journey of improvement and I know that Andy has the skills, expertise and experience needed to help take KGH forward.”

By 2020 the trust aims to deliver digital services and infrastructure that enables seamless care for patients, with fewer delays, and giving them more control over their own health service interactions.

It also aims to empower KGH staff with the best ways of analysing data so that we can carry out evidence-based improvements to care, better manage pressures on the organisation, and save staff time by moving towards paperless working.