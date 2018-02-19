New Kettering theatre to open tonight

A theatre in Kettering will open its doors for its first production tonight (Monday) after three years of work.

Bonkers Playhouse Theatre in Victoria Street will present ‘Whose Life Is It Anyway’, starting at 7.30pm.

Bonkers Playhouse. NNL-180219-141143005

It is the 16th production to be presented by Bonkers Theatrical over the past nine years but the first to be performed at their very own venue.

Bonkers Playhouse already promises to be a hub of entertainment for the town with a huge amount of productions and other events already planned for this year.

Visiting companies have already made bookings with the Playhouse including Kettering Theats and Northampton’s White Cobra production companies.

Bonkers Playhouse boasts a 40-seat auditorium, a fully licensed bar and the box office coffee shop which is open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Tickets to see ‘Whose Life Is It Anyway’ start at £8 and it runs through to Saturday, February 24 (tickets £10).

Tickets are available by calling 07971 238913, through the website here, or by calling in to the box office.