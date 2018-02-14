New Kettering care complex could create 90 jobs

A national care provider is planning to build a nursing home and dementia care site in Kettering.

Avery Healthcare has submitted plans to create the care complex on the old Satra House site in Rockingham Road.

Satra House in Rockingham Road. NNL-180213-112344005

If approved there would be a 42-bed dementia care home and a 77-bed nursing home.

The existing Victorian villa would also be converted to provide eight assisted living apartments.

A planning statement said: “The progression of cognitive decline is inevitably a difficult one for the families and friends of a person with dementia and the decision for a person with dementia to move into a care home is rarely an easy one for anyone involved.

“For many families, the experience may be their first encounter with residential care, which can be a daunting and sometimes overwhelming process.

“The dementia care facilities at Satra House have been designed to ensure that families can continue to enjoy being part of the daily life of their loved one by offering a variety of facilities.

“In addition to family members always being welcome to join in with activities and events that are going on in an Avery care home, a private dining room is available to enable families to celebrate special occasions and a small family living room on each floor allows quiet space for visiting, or for families to have private discussions with staff.”

Plans suggest the care home would create the equivalent of 90 full time jobs.

The gardens on the site will also be designed to encourage residents to spend time outside.

The planning statement added: “These proposals for a care home in this location have been developed in the light of the need to produce sensitive proposals which would bring this redundant site back into beneficial community use in a sympathetic way.

“We believe that a low impact use such as a care home is the perfect way to foster the redevelopment of the site in a manner which will actually enhance its character.”

A decision could be made by March 23 this year.