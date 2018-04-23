New in-house repairs service for Wellingborough Homes

Wellingborough Homes has launched a new internal repairs service.

After five years of working with G-Purchase, part of the Wates Group, to deliver a high quality repairs service, housing association Wellingborough Homes launched its new in-house repairs team on April 3.

The new service aims to provide more flexible, stable and personalised repairs for customers.

The organisation undertook customer consultation prior to the launch, and as a result has introduced a new ‘school run’ time slot between 10am and 2pm.

The new service should also see an increase in the number of repairs being resolved right first time.

The change is also expected to help the local economy by providing employment and apprenticeship opportunities for local people once fully established.

Denise Lewis, director of asset and development at Wellingborough Homes, said: “Launching our new repairs service is an exciting opportunity which supports our ambitions of growth, efficiency and culture change.

“I’d like to personally thank G-Purchase for the great service they have provided to our customers over the last five years and for supporting us through the transition to our new in-house team.”

Any Wellingborough Homes customer who would like more information can go to www.wellingboroughhomes.org.

Set up in December 2007, Wellingborough Homes is one of the largest local housing organisations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing 4,700 homes.