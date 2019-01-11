New hotel plan for Grade II listed Corby pub

A new 27-bed hotel could be built in the car park of a historic pub.

Marstons Inns and Taverns have applied to Corby Borough Council to build the lodge and a new 90-space car park in the grounds of the Spread Eagle in Oakley Road, Great Oakley.

The Spread Eagle in the early 1900s NNL-191001-113604005

The lodge would be Marston’s first hotel offering in Corby. It follows Hilton By Hampton, Premier Inn and Wetherspoons which have all opened affordable hotels in the growing town in recent years.

The two-storey hotel would be built several metres away from the historic building, which is incredibly popular with local families, to preserve the view of its facade from the road.

You can view the whole application and comment on it here

The history of the Spread Eagle

The proposed hotel at the Spread Eagle, Corby. NNL-191001-113614005

- The pub is recorded as the Oakley Inn on 1817 Ordnance Survey records - although the building is thought to be a mid-to-late seventeenth century structure.

- It was built on the north side of a double-arched bride over Harper’s Brook to serve the bust London to Oakham route.

- The 1841 Census records the proprietor of the Inn as Thomas Turner who is described as a farmer and inn keeper. This combined occupation was not uncommon and later censuses (1871-1881) indicate a farming acreage of 85 acres.

- By the mid-1050s, the Oakley Inn had changed its name to The Spread Eagle public house.

- By 1974 the Oakley Road had been altered and widened to create the current access road to the public house.

