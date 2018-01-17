New funding available for Northamptonshire sports clubs supporting adults and children with disabilities

Grants of up to £1,000 will soon be made available, which will aim to increase the number of disabled people involved in sport, recreation and physical activity in Northamptonshire.

The new fund by Northamptonshire Federation of Disability Sport’s (NFDS) is being managed and facilitated by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, and is looking for groups that will use their funding to get more people with disabilities, sensory impairments and mental health problems active, from five-years-old, countywide.



Northamptonshire Sport's Disability development officer Graeme Wilson said: “People with a disability or sensory impairment are currently half as likely to be physically active as non – disabled people.

"Sometimes physical activity providers may need a bit of additional support to help them include disabled people in their activities whether it be to purchase some specialist equipment, provide training for coaches, or make their facilities more accessible.

"We hope that the NFDS funding will be able to help organisations in Northamptonshire with some of these things, and ensure that they can then make their opportunities fully inclusive of disabled people so they can enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of participating in them too."

Northamptonshire Community Foundation CEO Victoria Miles added: “We welcome the opportunity to deliver this bespoke fund to help build inclusive sports activity across Northamptonshire.

"Northamptonshire Community Foundation already has a longstanding partnership with Northamptonshire Sport having historically launched the Northamptonshire Champions Fund together.”

The Northamptonshire Community Foundation says that funding must be for sport, or physical activity, and each sport must be recognised by Sport England and ideally Paralympic, or Special Olympic events to be eligible for funding.

The funding programme will be open for applications from constituted clubs, groups and not for profit organisations from February 2, 2018.

You can apply for the Northamptonshire Federation of Disability Sport Fund through the Foundation’s website: http://www.ncf.uk.com/apply-for-a-grant/grant-finder/nfdsfund