New food store coming to Kettering

A food store which prides itself on providing the value of a wholesaler is set to open in Kettering.

The Food Warehouse, a concept by frozen food brand Iceland, is opening in the Belgrave Retail Park off Northfield Avenue on April 30.

The store, which will be in the units vacated by Poundstretcher and Maplin, will create 30 jobs for the town.

Kristian Barrett, operations director for The Food Warehouse, said: “We’re looking for exceptional candidates to join us for an assessment day to fill a number of roles here in Kettering.

“It’s an exciting time to join The Food Warehouse as we rapidly expand our business across the UK.

“In addition to some fantastic employee benefits, as a brand we believe in nurturing talent from within the company and have a number of schemes available to help ambitious team members achieve their goals.

“We would encourage anyone interested in finding out more to get in touch.”

The Food Warehouse brand launched four years ago and has more than 80 stores across Britain, including a store in nearby Corby which opened in 2017.

They say their shops “combine the convenience of bulk buying with great value fresh, frozen and ambient food deals across more than 3,000 product lines”.

They also offer ‘When It’s Gone, It’s Gone’ deals on a selection of homeware items.

Anyone interested in applying for a job at the Kettering branch should visit http://www.thefoodwarehouse.com/vacancies and search The Food Warehouse Kettering.