New festival coming to Corby this summer

A brand new outdoor arts festival is being launched in Corby this summer.

Commissioned by Made in Corby and co-produced by The Core at Corby Cube, Grow 2018 will take place on July 21 and 22.

Inspired by the theme of water, the festival will animate Corby with performances, experiences and workshops throughout the weekend.

The town centre will be filled with walkabout acts and shows for all the family.

A festival spokesman said: “From boats on the water to the creatures that live under it, there will be an imaginary water-filled world of adventure, with storytelling, performances and music.

“Grow will play with the landlocked nature of Corby as well as its largest body of water; the Boating Lake.

“Visitors will uncover hidden surprises as they sail through the woods to a family area submerged by the Boating Lake - which will also host a spectacular early-evening event.

“Among the highlights of the weekend will be the intriguing colourscape installation by the side of the Boating Lake, within which people will find musicians and dancers, and a multi-sensory experience for all ages and abilities.

“In addition the spectacular Music of the Spheres will be found floating on the water, providing an ethereal music and aerial dance display.”

Street performers will include comic show Dick Danger, family performer Bubbleman, the Urban Life Guards, acrobatics and dance theatre in Frantic, and Vespaqua – the bath with a view.

On the Sunday James Ashworth VC Square will be the setting for the inaugural Grow Festival People’s Stage, providing an exciting opportunity for local choirs, dance groups and musicians to be part of the festival, with performances programmed by the festival’s community panel.

This year’s festival is presented in association with Anglian Water, a partnership designed to highlight the environmental and sustainability issues around the growing need of water.

Further details will be announced in the coming months.