New escape rooms coming to Wellingborough soon

The clock is ticking to three new escape rooms opening in Wellingborough.

Trapp’d has already proved popular elsewhere in the county and it will soon be opening a new site in Wellingborough town centre in Angel Lane.

It will have three escape rooms and is due to open next month, although the official opening date has yet to be announced.

Director David Laird told the Northants Telegraph: “We will have three exciting new escape rooms there, which are our biggest and highest budget to date.

“This will be our fifth branch with more launching this year.

“Other branches are in Corby, Northampton town centre, Peterborough and Billing Aquadrome.”

Forsaken is one of the escape rooms opening in Wellingborough

People in Wellingborough hoping to take on the challenge and escape within the allotted time will have three rooms to choose from.

These are:

- The Forsaken: A creepy adventure where you must save your brainwashed friend from the clutches of a cult

- Atlantis: A deep sea adventure to discover the city of Atlantis with all not as it seems

- Legend of Drakon: A fantasy adventure set in an old medieval village with a castle and dragon included

For more information about the new escape rooms opening in Wellingborough next month or any of the other sites, go to www.trappd.com.