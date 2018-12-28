New escape rooms coming to Kettering

A new set of escape rooms will open in Kettering next year.

Trapp’d, which has five other venues, is opening a sixth branch in Regent Street with competitors battling to solve a series of puzzles to leave a room within an hour.

The new venue will make them one of the biggest UK escape room companies, with 16 unique rooms across its branches in Corby, Wellingborough, Northampton, Billing Aquadrome and Peterborough.

Trapp’d director David Laird said: “These are going to be our biggest and best yet.

“We have an amazing premises with more square footage than our other rooms, as well as a bigger budget to keep our creative team happy.

“We have now started looking at new locations further afield and will have some more exciting news for all of our loyal escape room enthusiasts in the coming months.”

There will be three themes in the escape rooms at the Kettering venue.

The first, named Abigal, will be a ‘creepy, supernatural themed room’.

The second, named Dead Mans Cove, will see a pirate themed adventure.

And the third, named VX 2.0, will see a high-tech Government secret mission.

Trapp’d hopes to launch the Kettering branch in March 2019.