New drive-thru coffee shop and service station plans for Wellingborough

Plans for a new petrol station, drive-thru coffee shop and cafe in Wellingborough will be decided this week.

National chain Euro Garages is behind the plans for the site off Park Farm Way in Wellingborough.

Documents lodged with the council say that 20 jobs will be created at the planned petrol station and a further 20 jobs at the coffee shop and drive-thru.

The plans do not say which firm will be running the garage or coffee shop, but Euro Garages has links with big names. A similar scheme opened in Corby near Weldon last year and Starbucks runs the coffee shop.

The site is bounded to the west by the A509 and the east of the site backs up to the gardens of terraced houses The Rylstone.

Part of the site is currently used as a construction compound for Snowdon Homes which is building 45 affordable homes nearby.

A resident of The Rylstone has objected to the plan, saying the site is not large enough for a petrol filling station.

They said: “There must be some rights of residents. These homes have been here 50-plus years and we have two filling stations within a quarter of a mile. Additionally a drive through McDonald’s also just over away. Our town needs more healthy options not more fast food.”

A food outlet and convenience shop will be housed within the service station.

Planning officers at Wellingborough Council suggest the proposal is approved when it goes before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday (Jan 16).