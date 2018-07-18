New Desborough burger bar will beef up town’s options

Diners in Desborough will have a new option to choose from when a build-your-own burger bar opens.

The Burger Station in Station Road, next to the tapas bar, will opens its doors on Friday (July 20).

Owner and project manager Neil Poole says visitors will be able to design their burger from a selection of offerings.

He said: “The concept will be a bit like a Subway, where you build your own meal.

“You choose your bun, patty, salad and sauce and then choose from a range of fries and drinks.”

Customers will order using either an app that can be downloaded or an iPad provided by staff.

The burger joint will also sell alcohol, ice cream and milkshakes.

It will use local produce where they can and fresh Angus beef for their patties, with ‘different’ burgers for those that want to branch out.

Neil said: “We’ll also have different meats each month such as kangaroo, camel and crocodile.

“People will have the opportunity to try those but through a burger.”

The venture is Neil’s first restaurant and he has been working on it for about two years.

Born and bred in Northampton, Neil moved to Desborough six years ago.

He added: “I wanted to create a restaurant in Desborough where families can sit down and eat a meal.

“The idea is that locals can walk there as at the moment a large percentage of people are leaving Desborough to have an evening out.”

The Burger Station will also host birthday parties will burgers available to collect through the app.

It will create jobs for about 12 people in total with many people working short shifts so they can spend time with their families.

It will open at 11.30am from Monday to Saturday and will close each night between 9pm and 10pm.