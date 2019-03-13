New council homes approved for Kettering

Twenty-two new council homes will be built in Kettering to help ease the growing number of households living in temporary accommodation.

Councillors on the planning committee approved the council’s own planning application to build the homes on a derelict plot of land in Scott Road on the town’s Brambleside estate.

The homes are much needed as the authority is currently housing 192 households in temporary accommodation and has 710 households on its Keyways housing waiting list. The authority spent £1.2m on homelessness and prevention in the most recent financial year.

A number of neighbouring households in the area had objected to the application claiming the new council homes would affect the outlook of their property and not be in keeping with the area.

Officer Katie Prati, who was acting as the applicant, said there was a need for affordable housing to rent in the town and said that following the neighbours’ concerns, amendments had been made to the scheme.

The authority’s development manager Peter Chaplain said: “The site is very unkempt at the moment and crying out for suitable use. This applicant would be bringing back into life a piece of land that could have distinct community benefit.”

The homes, which will be built on a former garage site, will range from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom homes and a bungalow. A new access point into Scott Road will also be created.

The council’s cabinet member for housing Mark Rowley said the homes were much needed.

He said: “I am delighted to see we have got it to this point and have looked at the objections. The overshadowing concern has been addressed. I would like to congratulate the housing depart on an excellent proposition.”