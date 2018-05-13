New Corby rail bridge lowered into place

A higher bridge over Corby’s railway line is on its way to completion.

The Cottingham Road bridge was lowered into place by Network Rail workers just hours after they removed the existing structure.

The old bridge over Corby railway line NNL-181105-135109005

The bridge is being heightened to aloow electrical wires sufficient clearance for the railway line upgrade.

The road is closed until August to allow for the work to take place but pedestrians can walk across the new bridge.

Business owners in the Old Village had previously raised concerns that their shops were suffering lower footfall after the bridge closure made it more difficult for motorists to get through to the village.