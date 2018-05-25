New Corby mayor’s pride

The new mayor of Corby says he’s proud to be elected for a second time.

Cllr Mohammed Rahman took on the role at a Corby Council meeting last night (Thursday), taking the reins from the town’s youngest ever mayor Cllr Matt Keane.

Cllr Rahman said: “I am so proud and honoured to be elected mayor of this great, vibrant and diverse town.

“My fellow councillors bestow a great privilege and responsibility upon me and I’m truly humbled and gratified by the confidence put in me to sit for a second term as mayor of Corby.

“I commit to serve the people of Corby to the best of my ability with vision, enthusiasm and energy.

“I would like to commend the outgoing mayor Cllr Matt Keane for the effort and commitment he has shown representing the borough throughout his mayoral year.

“Matt has shown real dedication and passion to the role and I am honoured to be given the opportunity to follow in his footsteps.

“Having arrived in the UK in 1979 from Bangladesh as a British citizen by descent Corby became home from 1989.

“I am very happy to have seen the improvements made to Corby over recent years as both a resident of the borough and a councillor.

“I am proud to call Corby my home and have always felt welcome.

“I look forward to representing our wonderful borough and community again over my upcoming year as mayor.”

Cllr Rahman’s chosen charities will be Maplefield Circle of Friends and the Royal British Legion.

He added: “Maplefield Circle of Friends is an award winning not for profit organisation aiming to enhance the lives of those living with additional physical and mental health needs and their families.

“They specialise in complex social and emotional behavioural needs but are inclusive to all.

“They hold activity days, events and a support group for families who have children with additional needs.

“One hundred years ago the First World War ended and a new world began.

“The example and experience of those living through it shaped the world we live in today.

“Through supporting the Royal British Legion I would like to say thank you to all who served, sacrificed and changed our world.

“The Royal British Legion offer lifelong support for the armed forces community, serving men and women, veterans and their families.

“These are very worthwhile causes and I will do all I can to raise as much funding for them as I can.”

Cllr Lawrence Ferguson was confirmed as the new deputy mayor.